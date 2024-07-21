QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 21st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $165,158.24 and $609.26 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QUASA has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,338.20 or 0.99780103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000919 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006867 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00073057 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019896 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $661.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.