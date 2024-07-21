QUASA Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $165,176.97 and approximately $812.55 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00009444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,055.00 or 0.99947898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011521 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00072998 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019896 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $661.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

