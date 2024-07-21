Quipt Home Medical Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst S. Quenneville expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QIPT. Eight Capital raised shares of Quipt Home Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark cut their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Quipt Home Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Quipt Home Medical from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Quipt Home Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $3.44 on Friday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $146.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,490,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,636,000 after acquiring an additional 180,539 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 699,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 12.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 742,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 84,182 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 825,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment.

