RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Receives $11.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

RMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,250.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Leah R. Jenkins sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $35,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,250.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 46,629 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $387,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,084,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 100,309 shares of company stock worth $824,351. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 19,729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RMAX opened at $9.30 on Friday. RE/MAX has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $170.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 22.51% and a negative return on equity of 50.09%. The business had revenue of $78.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

