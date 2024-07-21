Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives $7.66 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Redwood Trust from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Redwood Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

RWT opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $979.23 million, a PE ratio of 105.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 914.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In other Redwood Trust news, CFO Brooke Carillo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 26.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Redwood Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

