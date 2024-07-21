Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after purchasing an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.64.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.46. 1,141,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.69. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.23 and a 52-week high of $206.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.86.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

