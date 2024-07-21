Research Analysts Set Expectations for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.0 %

ODFL stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.69 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.