Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Resources Connection Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RGP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

