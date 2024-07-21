Reviewing Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and Pinterest, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinterest 0 9 18 0 2.67

Profitability

Pinterest has a consensus price target of $42.04, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11% Pinterest 4.64% 5.93% 5.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and Pinterest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A Pinterest $3.06 billion 9.12 -$35.61 million $0.21 194.20

Trump Media & Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest.

Volatility and Risk

Trump Media & Technology Group has a beta of 5.93, meaning that its share price is 493% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.