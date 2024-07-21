RLI (RLI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect RLI to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $139.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.61. RLI has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $149.20.

RLI Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

