Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.76. The stock had a trading volume of 764,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $344.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

