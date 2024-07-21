Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.0 %

ROK traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $269.76. 764,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.97. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.00 and a 52-week high of $344.54. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total value of $76,144.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

