Rodgers & Associates LTD Buys New Shares in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKIE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 24,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of BKIE traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,021. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7868 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.57.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

