Rodgers & Associates LTD Invests $200,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.97. 1,424,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,368. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.48. The company has a market capitalization of $101.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.53 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.