Roth Capital Comments on Silvercorp Metals Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SVM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.20 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$898.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.29. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$2.88 and a one year high of C$5.98.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.82 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%.

Silvercorp Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

Insider Transactions at Silvercorp Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

