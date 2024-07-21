Saga Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $158.08 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Saga token can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Saga has traded 24% higher against the dollar. Saga has a market capitalization of $158.08 million and approximately $29.83 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Saga

Saga launched on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,021,093,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,699,279 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,021,017,467 with 97,671,376 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.64477886 USD and is down -5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $36,821,307.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

