SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SAP Stock Down 0.0 %
SAP stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
