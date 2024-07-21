SAP (SAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. On average, analysts expect SAP to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.0 %

SAP stock opened at $197.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.46. SAP has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $206.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

About SAP

(Get Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.