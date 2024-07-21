SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.31.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.1 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day moving average is $208.65. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. SBA Communications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,368,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,691,000 after acquiring an additional 88,339 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,302 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,091,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,492,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,765,000 after acquiring an additional 166,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,311,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

