Scotiabank Cuts América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target to $18.90

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $18.90 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.65.

América Móvil Stock Performance

AMX opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This is an increase from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. América Móvil’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 448.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298,239 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the fourth quarter worth $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the first quarter worth $1,353,000. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

