Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Shell were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after buying an additional 885,069 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,400,186 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,132,000 after buying an additional 793,136 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $35,420,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,504,920,000 after buying an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,878,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,658. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

