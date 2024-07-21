Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $12.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk cut Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm cut Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 35,923 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 118,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

