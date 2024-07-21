Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SILK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus downgraded Silk Road Medical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 0.1 %

SILK stock opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a current ratio of 11.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.52. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $27.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Silk Road Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. CWM LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.