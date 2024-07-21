Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Susquehanna

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Susquehanna from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $114.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,445,000 after purchasing an additional 740,048 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $308,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

