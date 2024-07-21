South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Releases Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.77.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

