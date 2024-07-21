South Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

South Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 117.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total transaction of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,238,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,712 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.27, for a total value of $859,886.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,888 shares in the company, valued at $65,238,845.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.42, for a total transaction of $453,785.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,669.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,106 shares of company stock worth $154,542,945. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.10.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $476.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,149,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,694,282. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $493.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

