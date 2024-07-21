SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SP Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.42.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus

SP Plus Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 868.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter worth $291,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.