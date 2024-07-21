SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
SP Plus Stock Performance
NASDAQ SP opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $54.42.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $222.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SP Plus will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SP Plus
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking services, parking management, ground transportation, baggage handling, and other ancillary services. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SP Plus
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.