SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 224.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after buying an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 210,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, reaching $402.95. 4,284,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,433. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $413.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $388.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.