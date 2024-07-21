Spirepoint Private Client LLC Acquires Shares of 4,228 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,759,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,107,000 after acquiring an additional 398,157 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 295,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 757,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,708 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $73.98. 4,461,098 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average is $72.63. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

