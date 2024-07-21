Spirepoint Private Client LLC Buys New Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,853 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,332,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,216,596. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

