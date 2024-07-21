Spirepoint Private Client LLC Invests $454,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG traded up $38.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,900. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 82.13, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $456.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $422.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

