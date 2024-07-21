Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,863 shares of company stock worth $8,837,714 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded down $8.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $347.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,396. The company has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

