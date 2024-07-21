Spirepoint Private Client LLC Purchases New Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.62. 2,575,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.10.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

