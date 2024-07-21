Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $317,979,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $105,569,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $39,934,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.5 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,626,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,214,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.07. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

