Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $232,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 299.9% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 402,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 301,652 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $1,294,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 158,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 85,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $22,275,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 389,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock worth $8,110,714 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.52. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $90.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

