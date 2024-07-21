Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CARR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.24. 2,822,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,008,864. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

