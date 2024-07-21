Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Analog Devices Stock Down 3.3 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.22. 2,894,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,719. The company has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $206.48.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total value of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,481,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

