Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.
Allstate Stock Performance
NYSE:ALL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.38. 1,239,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $179.93.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.
Allstate Company Profile
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
