Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,771,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,561,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,571,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,764,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.06.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.38. 1,239,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $179.93.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.