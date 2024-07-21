Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Baird R W cut Spirit AeroSystems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a market perform rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.84. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

