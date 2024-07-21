SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $84.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Shares of SSNC opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.31. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $69.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 55,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

