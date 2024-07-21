STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 967,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.53% of STAG Industrial worth $37,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,060,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,539,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,686,000 after buying an additional 28,304 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

STAG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,704. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,062.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

