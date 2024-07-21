State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by TIAA Trust National Association

TIAA Trust National Association lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in State Street were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,044,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,693,000 after purchasing an additional 385,404 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 5.3% in the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,645,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,880,000 after buying an additional 183,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,243,000 after buying an additional 79,746 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,343,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,508,000 after buying an additional 129,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $147,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $84.49. 1,565,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.70. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $86.24.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

