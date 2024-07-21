Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Increased to C$94.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$94.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.14.

Stella-Jones Stock Up 1.0 %

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$93.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones has a 1-year low of C$61.85 and a 1-year high of C$93.59. The company has a market cap of C$5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$81.35.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09 by C$0.27. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$781.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total value of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stella-Jones

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

Further Reading

