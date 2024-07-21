Stifel Nicolaus Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $165.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $317,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

