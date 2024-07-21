StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ALLETE (NYSE:ALE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of ALE opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $65.86.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.26 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ALLETE by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ALLETE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ALLETE by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

