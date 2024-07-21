StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Steel (NYSE:X)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

X opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Steel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in United States Steel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United States Steel by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 282,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 76,047 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

