StockNews.com Downgrades Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALG

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $183.54 on Wednesday. Alamo Group has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.01. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter worth about $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after acquiring an additional 51,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 301.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 39,384 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.