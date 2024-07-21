StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

SLCA opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. U.S. Silica has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $325.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.59 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Silica

In other news, EVP Zach Carusona sold 42,605 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $662,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,445.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,616 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,858,000 after buying an additional 184,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 198.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,720,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138,425 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,951 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 49.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,034,000 after purchasing an additional 669,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 12.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,040,426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,579 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.