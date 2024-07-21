StockNews.com Lowers Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.88. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

Featured Articles

