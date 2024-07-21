StockNews.com Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $120,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $119,043,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,380,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,223 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,154,000 after buying an additional 818,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

