StockNews.com Upgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Hold

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Fortis Stock Performance
NYSE:FTS opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortis
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.