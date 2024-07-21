STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.69 Million

STP (STPT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, STP has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $93.13 million and $5.69 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,842.24 or 0.99974890 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011546 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.49 or 0.00072924 BTC.

STP Token Profile

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04685273 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $4,478,730.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.